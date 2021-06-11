Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.47 crore, up 82.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.47 crore in March 2021 up 82.98% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021 up 255.9% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021 up 160.53% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 790.85 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1,164.35% over the last 12 months.