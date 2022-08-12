 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore, up 86.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanvarsha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore in June 2022 up 86.81% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 362.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022 up 103.28% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 85.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.

Dhanvarsha Finvest
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.58 23.03 13.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.58 23.03 13.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.34 3.01 4.52
Depreciation 1.66 1.53 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.35 1.62 0.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.95 8.15 2.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.27 8.72 5.26
Other Income 0.45 0.11 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.72 8.83 5.28
Interest 9.99 8.45 3.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.72 0.39 1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 0.39 1.76
Tax 0.87 0.57 1.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.18 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.18 -0.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 -0.18 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 21.38 17.77 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
