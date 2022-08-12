Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore, up 86.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore in June 2022 up 86.81% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 362.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022 up 103.28% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 85.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.