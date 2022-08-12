Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore, up 86.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanvarsha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.58 crore in June 2022 up 86.81% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 362.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022 up 103.28% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.
Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 85.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.79% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhanvarsha Finvest
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.58
|23.03
|13.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.58
|23.03
|13.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.34
|3.01
|4.52
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.53
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.35
|1.62
|0.34
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.95
|8.15
|2.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.27
|8.72
|5.26
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.72
|8.83
|5.28
|Interest
|9.99
|8.45
|3.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.39
|1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|0.39
|1.76
|Tax
|0.87
|0.57
|1.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|21.38
|17.77
|15.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited