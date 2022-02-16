Dhanvarsha Finv Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.43 crore, up 203.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.43 crore in December 2021 up 203.71% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021 up 511.25% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021 up 457.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

Dhanvarsha Finv shares closed at 158.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)