Dhanuka Agritech's net profit falls 32% to Rs 32.9 crore in Q1

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures crop care solutions and has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhanuka Agritech’s standalone net profit fell 32 percent to Rs 32.9 crore in the April-to-June quarter as compared to the same period a year before.

Revenue from operations declined 6 percent to Rs 369 crore year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY24.

Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to Rs 43.6 crore YoY in the same period.

Total expenses in the April-to-June quarter fell 4.2 percent to Rs 330 crore YoY.

Dhanuka Agritech shares fell 2.19 percent at Rs 740.65 at 14.37 pm on the National Stock Exchange.