you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT up 45.80% at Rs 39 crore

Total turnover rose 18.09 percent to Rs 227.57 crore compared to Rs 192.72 crore in the March quarter of FY19.

PTI
 
 
Agro chemicals company Dhanuka Agritech on Wednesday reported a 45.80 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 39 crore for the quarter ended March. The firm's PAT stood at Rs 26.75 crore during the last quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total turnover rose 18.09 percent to Rs 227.57 crore compared to Rs 192.72 crore in the March quarter of FY19.

For the year ended March, the company's PAT jumped 25.66 percent to Rs 141.47 crore as compared to Rs 112.58 crore in FY19.

Similarly, turnover rose 11.36 percent to Rs 1,120.07 crore from Rs 1,005.84 crore earlier.

"Driven by the focus of winning customers through planned strategies, our financial performance continued to gain momentum quarter after quarter this year. We registered 11.36 percent growth in turnover this year, which shows our initiatives have reaped good results.

"Being an agro-industry, the government allowed us functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown 2.0, and hence, the impact of lockdown was not much," Dhanuka Agritech Managing Director M K Dhanuka said.

With this year's favourable monsoon forecast coupled with a slew of initiatives announced by the government, the company is hopeful of positive performance in 2020-21, he said.

"At the same time, we will remain committed to improving our product mix, ongoing branding initiatives and new product offerings.

"We are strengthening agri-inputs dealers as a strong extension service provider...We keep adding new products every year through collaborations and are continuously on the lookout to bring in the latest technology to Indian farmers," he added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 629.85 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 5.35 percent.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Dhanuka Agritech #Results

