Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit up 90% at Rs 28cr

Agro chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Thursday reported a 90 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 27.67 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 14.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 279.32 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 220.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures a wide range of farm input products. It has a network of more than 8,000 distributors and dealers selling to over 75,000 retailers across India and reaching out to more than 10 million farmers.