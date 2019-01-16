Dhanuka Agritech Q3 PAT may dip 17.5% YoY to Rs. 23.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects Dhanuka Agritech to report net profit at Rs. 23.6 crore down 17.5% year-on-year (down 57.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 43.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 216.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 60 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30.3 crore.

