Dhanuka Agritech: Buy into this long-term growth story, valuations attractive

Strong volume growth, led by newly launched products boosted Dhanuka Agritech's topline 17 percent year-on-year (YoY). Profitability, as measured by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, was lower because of steep rise in raw material costs.

EBITDA was down 4 percent, but net profit grew around 15 percent YoY due to lower tax expenses and higher other income.

Volume growth of 10.5 percent was driven by 11 new products launched last fiscal. Unfavorable change in the product mix, higher higher raw material prices and price declines in a few specialty products led to margin contraction. For FY19, the company has lined up five new products in the fungicide and herbicide category, which is expected to drive volume growth. It currently has 8-10 new products in the market, which are yet to scale up and are potential revenue growth drivers. Given the low overall penetration of fungicides and herbicides in India, the strategy should pay off.

Over half of the company’s portfolio comprises of specialty molecule manufacturing, which is to an extent, insulated from vagaries of the weather. The region-wise revenue break-up for Q4 FY18 stood at 35 percent, 16 percent, 14 percent and 35 percent for North, East, West and Southern regions, respectively. This makes it less exposed to one particular state and provides stability to growth.

Dhanuka was impacted by high raw material prices owing to closure of factories in China. The management expects the impact to continue at least till the second quarter of this year. However, its total raw material requirements from China is around 5-6 percent, which is relatively low compared to its agrochemical peers. Also, the company has also raised prices of generic products, which should cushion margins.

With normal monsoon forecasted, the management expects a 15 percent growth in revenues for the full year. The company has exhausted its tax benefits. FY19 would see imposition of around 27 percent tax, eating away a portion of its current net margin, though there are some tax refunds in the pipeline as well.

The stock has corrected 26 percent in the last 12 months and is currently 37 percent below its 52-week high. Post correction, the stock is now trading at FY19e price-to-earnings of 20 times. With the growth story remaining intact, the stock appears attractive. We expect consistency in earnings as the company has a healthy product mix with more than half of its sales coming from specialty molecules, strong line-up of new products, low penetration of herbicides and fungicides in India, favourable macro and policy environment for agriculture companies and forecasts of a normal southwest monsoon. Though these tailwinds may be partially countered by raw material pressures in the short-term, we see it as a strong growth story over the longer term.

