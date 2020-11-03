Dhanuka Agritec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 442.39 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.39 crore in September 2020 up 10.04% from Rs. 402.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.09 crore in September 2020 up 16.81% from Rs. 60.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.21 crore in September 2020 up 24.33% from Rs. 78.19 crore in September 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 14.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.61 in September 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 715.35 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.13% returns over the last 6 months and 136.99% over the last 12 months.