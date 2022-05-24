 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhanuka Agritec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.30 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.30 crore in March 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 275.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.29 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 73.36 crore in March 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.45 in March 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 719.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.

Dhanuka Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 318.30 356.86 275.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 318.30 356.86 275.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.85 168.66 163.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.42 59.01 5.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.01 4.07 -11.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.53 29.79 26.28
Depreciation 4.45 3.95 4.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.43 40.30 27.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.63 51.07 59.95
Other Income 12.19 6.72 8.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.82 57.79 68.68
Interest 0.76 0.87 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.06 56.92 67.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.06 56.92 67.56
Tax 17.77 14.41 18.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.29 42.52 48.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.29 42.52 48.64
Equity Share Capital 9.32 9.32 9.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 9.13 10.45
Diluted EPS 11.65 9.13 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 9.13 10.45
Diluted EPS 11.65 9.13 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhanuka Agritec #Dhanuka Agritech #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:28 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.