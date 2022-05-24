Dhanuka Agritec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.30 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.30 crore in March 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 275.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.29 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 73.36 crore in March 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.45 in March 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 719.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.