 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhanuka Agritec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.73 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.73 crore in June 2022 up 7.96% from Rs. 363.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.11 crore in June 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.33 crore in June 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.43 in June 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 706.45 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.

Dhanuka Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.73 318.30 363.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 392.73 318.30 363.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 307.91 194.85 218.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.14 2.42 36.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -104.04 -8.01 -13.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.20 27.53 29.35
Depreciation 3.78 4.45 3.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.03 36.43 32.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.69 60.63 57.30
Other Income 16.85 12.19 7.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.55 72.82 65.05
Interest 0.80 0.76 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.75 72.06 64.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.75 72.06 64.16
Tax 14.64 17.77 15.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.11 54.29 48.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.11 54.29 48.60
Equity Share Capital 9.32 9.32 9.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.54 11.65 10.43
Diluted EPS 10.54 11.65 10.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.54 11.65 10.43
Diluted EPS 10.54 11.65 10.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhanuka Agritec #Dhanuka Agritech #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.