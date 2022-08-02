Dhanuka Agritec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.73 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.73 crore in June 2022 up 7.96% from Rs. 363.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.11 crore in June 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.33 crore in June 2022 down 0.77% from Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.43 in June 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 706.45 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.