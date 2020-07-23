Dhanuka Agritec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 373.85 crore, up 70.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.85 crore in June 2020 up 70.72% from Rs. 218.98 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2020 up 250.12% from Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.65 crore in June 2020 up 206.15% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 888.55 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 97.04% returns over the last 6 months and 133.95% over the last 12 months.