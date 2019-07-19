Dhanuka Agritec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.98 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.98 crore in June 2019 up 2.82% from Rs. 212.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2019 down 8.6% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2019 down 2.91% from Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2018.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2018.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 395.90 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -24.23% over the last 12 months.