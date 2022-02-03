Dhanuka Agritec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 356.86 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.86 crore in December 2021 up 20.7% from Rs. 295.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2021 up 6.19% from Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021 up 3.61% from Rs. 59.59 crore in December 2020.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.54 in December 2020.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 776.80 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.