Dhanuka Agritec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 295.67 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.67 crore in December 2020 up 8.91% from Rs. 271.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2020 up 44.7% from Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.59 crore in December 2020 up 41.28% from Rs. 42.18 crore in December 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 739.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.