Dhanuka Agritec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.79 crore, down 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.79 crore in December 2018 down 2.13% from Rs. 221.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.60 crore in December 2018 down 48.93% from Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2018 down 36.72% from Rs. 39.95 crore in December 2017.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2017.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 394.65 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.83% returns over the last 6 months and -43.31% over the last 12 months.