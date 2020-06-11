Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 227.57 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.57 crore in March 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 192.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2020 up 45.79% from Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.45 crore in March 2020 up 37.92% from Rs. 39.48 crore in March 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 631.35 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.38% returns over the last 6 months and 62.36% over the last 12 months.