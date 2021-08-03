Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 363.79 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.79 crore in June 2021 down 2.69% from Rs. 373.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2021 down 6.16% from Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 72.65 crore in June 2020.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.89 in June 2020.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 927.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.87% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.