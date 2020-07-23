App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 373.85 crore, up 70.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 373.85 crore in June 2020 up 70.72% from Rs. 218.98 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2020 up 252.89% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.65 crore in June 2020 up 207.58% from Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2019.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 888.55 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 97.04% returns over the last 6 months and 133.95% over the last 12 months.

Dhanuka Agritech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations373.85227.57218.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations373.85227.57218.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials205.58139.65150.45
Purchase of Traded Goods38.5010.6936.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.63-20.26-42.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.3824.1723.55
Depreciation3.163.742.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.4827.5531.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.1342.0417.17
Other Income7.368.673.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.4950.7120.94
Interest0.270.390.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2250.3220.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.2250.3220.73
Tax17.4311.316.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.7939.0014.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.7939.0014.68
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.7939.0014.68
Equity Share Capital9.529.529.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.898.203.08
Diluted EPS10.898.203.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.898.203.08
Diluted EPS10.898.203.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Dhanuka Agritec #Dhanuka Agritech #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results

