Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 271.48 crore, up 25.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.48 crore in December 2019 up 25.23% from Rs. 216.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2019 up 89.53% from Rs. 14.60 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.18 crore in December 2019 up 66.85% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2018.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2018.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 530.25 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.13% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.