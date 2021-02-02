Dhanuka Agrictech Q3 profit up 45% at Rs 40.04 crore

live bse live

Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40.04 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 305.04 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 279.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhanuka has three state of the art manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.