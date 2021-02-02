MARKET NEWS

English
Dhanuka Agrictech Q3 profit up 45% at Rs 40.04 crore

Total income increased to Rs 305.04 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 279.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Tuesday reported a 45 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40.04 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 305.04 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 279.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhanuka has three state of the art manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Dhanuka Agrictech #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 02:29 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.