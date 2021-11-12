Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.15 crore in September 2021 up 32.05% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021 up 25.15% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021 up 29.41% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.42 in September 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 89.45 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 169.02% returns over the last 6 months and 354.06% over the last 12 months.