English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2023 up 49.14% from Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 596.19% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 62.9% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 86.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.9250.1033.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.9250.1033.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.0546.5529.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.820.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.570.55
    Depreciation0.060.080.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.571.291.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.420.791.16
    Other Income2.131.511.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.552.302.80
    Interest0.280.170.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.272.132.68
    Exceptional Items-0.02---0.05
    P/L Before Tax4.252.132.63
    Tax1.180.643.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.081.49-0.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.081.49-0.62
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.893.81-1.59
    Diluted EPS7.893.81-1.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.893.81-1.59
    Diluted EPS7.893.81-1.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dhanlaxmi Roto #Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am