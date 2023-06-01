Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2023 up 49.14% from Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 596.19% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 up 62.9% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 86.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.