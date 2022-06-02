 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 91.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 162.00% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.47 27.96 25.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.47 27.96 25.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.42 24.09 20.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.92 0.58 0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.57 0.56
Depreciation 0.03 0.09 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.38 0.94 2.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 1.69 1.92
Other Income 1.63 0.66 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.80 2.35 3.65
Interest 0.12 0.19 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.68 2.17 3.36
Exceptional Items -0.05 -- -0.02
P/L Before Tax 2.63 2.17 3.34
Tax 3.25 -- 1.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.62 2.17 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.62 2.17 1.47
Equity Share Capital 3.90 3.90 3.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 5.55 3.77
Diluted EPS -1.59 5.55 3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 5.55 3.77
Diluted EPS -1.59 5.55 3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

