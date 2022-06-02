Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 91.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 162.00% over the last 12 months.