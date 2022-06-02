Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.
Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 91.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 162.00% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.47
|27.96
|25.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.47
|27.96
|25.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.42
|24.09
|20.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.92
|0.58
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.57
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.09
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|0.94
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|1.69
|1.92
|Other Income
|1.63
|0.66
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|2.35
|3.65
|Interest
|0.12
|0.19
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.68
|2.17
|3.36
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|2.63
|2.17
|3.34
|Tax
|3.25
|--
|1.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|2.17
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|2.17
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|5.55
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|5.55
|3.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|5.55
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|5.55
|3.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
