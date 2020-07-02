Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore in March 2020 down 11.76% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 up 7.71% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 up 7.44% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 16.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -36.31% over the last 12 months.