English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.79 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.79 crore in June 2023 up 14.67% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2023 up 60.08% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 55.69% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 105.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 44.64% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.7949.9244.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.7949.9244.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.1446.0540.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.600.25-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.570.56
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.730.572.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.872.421.03
    Other Income0.882.131.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.764.552.39
    Interest0.240.280.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.514.272.23
    Exceptional Items---0.02--
    P/L Before Tax3.514.252.23
    Tax1.011.180.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.503.081.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.503.081.56
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.427.894.01
    Diluted EPS6.427.894.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.427.894.01
    Diluted EPS6.427.894.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhanlaxmi Roto #Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!