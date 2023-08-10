Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.79 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.79 crore in June 2023 up 14.67% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2023 up 60.08% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 55.69% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 105.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 44.64% over the last 12 months.