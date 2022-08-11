English
    Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore in June 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 37.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022 down 66.04% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2022 down 49.9% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2021.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.80 in June 2021.

    Close

    Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 73.25 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.29% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2933.4737.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2933.4737.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.4929.4230.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.920.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.550.54
    Depreciation0.070.030.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.381.381.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.031.164.24
    Other Income1.361.630.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.392.804.85
    Interest0.160.120.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.232.684.60
    Exceptional Items---0.05--
    P/L Before Tax2.232.634.60
    Tax0.673.25--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.56-0.624.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.56-0.624.60
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.01-1.5911.80
    Diluted EPS4.01-1.5911.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.01-1.5911.80
    Diluted EPS4.01-1.5911.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
