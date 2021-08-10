Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore, up 231.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore in June 2021 up 231.74% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021 up 3248.65% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2021 up 1483.87% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 73.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 250.48% returns over the last 6 months and 331.67% over the last 12 months.