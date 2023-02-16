 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore, up 79.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore in December 2022 up 79.18% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 31.42% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 2.46% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.
Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in December 2021. Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 72.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.17% over the last 12 months.
Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations50.1056.8627.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50.1056.8627.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods46.5554.9624.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82-0.460.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.570.560.57
Depreciation0.080.070.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.291.980.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.79-0.251.69
Other Income1.511.160.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.300.912.35
Interest0.170.170.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.130.752.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.130.752.17
Tax0.640.22--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.490.532.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.490.532.17
Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.811.355.55
Diluted EPS3.811.355.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.811.355.55
Diluted EPS3.811.355.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 16, 2023