Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore, up 79.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp are:Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore in December 2022 up 79.18% from Rs. 27.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 31.42% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 2.46% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.
Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in December 2021.
|Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 72.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.17% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.10
|56.86
|27.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.10
|56.86
|27.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.55
|54.96
|24.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.82
|-0.46
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.56
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.98
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|-0.25
|1.69
|Other Income
|1.51
|1.16
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.30
|0.91
|2.35
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.13
|0.75
|2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.13
|0.75
|2.17
|Tax
|0.64
|0.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.49
|0.53
|2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.49
|0.53
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.81
|1.35
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|3.81
|1.35
|5.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.81
|1.35
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|3.81
|1.35
|5.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited