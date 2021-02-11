Dhanlaxmi Roto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore in December 2020 up 15.77% from Rs. 17.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 up 509.65% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020 up 278.26% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Roto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Roto shares closed at 21.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)