    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 31.18% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.18% from Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.7322.6022.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.7322.6022.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.185.9312.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.403.944.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.752.86-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.282.772.50
    Depreciation0.760.740.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.735.845.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.370.521.10
    Other Income0.100.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.591.14
    Interest0.200.290.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.470.310.87
    Exceptional Items0.080.070.12
    P/L Before Tax-0.390.380.99
    Tax-0.120.140.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.240.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.240.77
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.280.90
    Diluted EPS-0.310.280.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.280.90
    Diluted EPS-0.310.280.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhanlaxmi Fabri #Dhanlaxmi Fabrics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:47 pm