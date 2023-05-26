Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 31.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.18% from Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.73
|22.60
|22.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.73
|22.60
|22.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.18
|5.93
|12.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|3.94
|4.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.75
|2.86
|-3.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|2.77
|2.50
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.74
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.73
|5.84
|5.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.52
|1.10
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.59
|1.14
|Interest
|0.20
|0.29
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.31
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|0.38
|0.99
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.24
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.24
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.28
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.28
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.28
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.28
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited