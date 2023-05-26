Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 31.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2023 down 31.18% from Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.