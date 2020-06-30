Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, down 13.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in March 2020 down 13.44% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 228.31% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 18.1% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 17.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.