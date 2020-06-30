Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, down 13.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in March 2020 down 13.44% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 228.31% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 18.1% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 17.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.53
|20.79
|19.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.53
|20.79
|19.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.70
|9.58
|11.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|-0.40
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.15
|2.61
|Depreciation
|0.46
|1.00
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.16
|6.67
|4.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|1.79
|-0.76
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.52
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|2.31
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.35
|0.37
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|1.94
|-0.58
|Exceptional Items
|-1.74
|-1.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|0.48
|-0.58
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.13
|-1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|0.35
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|0.35
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.40
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.40
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.40
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.40
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am