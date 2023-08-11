Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 80.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in June 2023 down 80.46% from Rs. 19.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 595.11% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2023 down 193.88% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 53.69 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.01% returns over the last 6 months and -13.05% over the last 12 months.