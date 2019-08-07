Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore in June 2019 up 24.69% from Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 down 60.15% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2019 up 122.31% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 21.05 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.48% over the last 12 months.