Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 150.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.60 20.25 15.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.60 20.25 15.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.93 8.79 9.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.94 4.49 2.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.86 -1.43 -4.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.77 2.84 2.19
Depreciation 0.74 0.78 0.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.84 5.28 4.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -0.49 -0.20
Other Income 0.07 0.25 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -0.24 0.11
Interest 0.29 0.28 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 -0.52 -0.14
Exceptional Items 0.07 0.64 -0.44
P/L Before Tax 0.38 0.12 -0.58
Tax 0.14 0.02 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 0.11 -0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 0.11 -0.47
Equity Share Capital 8.58 8.58 8.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.12 -0.55
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.12 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.12 -0.55
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.12 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited