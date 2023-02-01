Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 150.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.