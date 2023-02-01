English
    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 150.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.6020.2515.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.6020.2515.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.938.799.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.944.492.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.86-1.43-4.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.842.19
    Depreciation0.740.780.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.845.284.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.52-0.49-0.20
    Other Income0.070.250.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-0.240.11
    Interest0.290.280.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.31-0.52-0.14
    Exceptional Items0.070.64-0.44
    P/L Before Tax0.380.12-0.58
    Tax0.140.02-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.11-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.11-0.47
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.12-0.55
    Diluted EPS0.280.12--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.12-0.55
    Diluted EPS0.280.12--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited