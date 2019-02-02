Dhanlaxmi Fabri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in December 2018 up 6.97% from Rs. 19.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 up 223.93% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2018 up 43.78% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 29.80 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)