Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, up 33.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in September 2022 up 33.43% from Rs. 16.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 58.35% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 54.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.57% returns over the last 6 months and 113.92% over the last 12 months.