    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, up 33.43% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in September 2022 up 33.43% from Rs. 16.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 58.35% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 54.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.57% returns over the last 6 months and 113.92% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1622.3416.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1622.3416.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.795.556.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.193.781.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.522.731.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.922.522.22
    Depreciation0.800.720.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.205.194.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.211.850.21
    Other Income0.350.140.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.141.990.40
    Interest0.380.260.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.231.730.19
    Exceptional Items0.39-0.97-0.10
    P/L Before Tax0.160.760.09
    Tax0.030.240.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.520.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.520.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.130.520.09
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.600.10
    Diluted EPS0.120.600.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.600.10
    Diluted EPS0.120.600.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm