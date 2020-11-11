Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore, down 45.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore in September 2020 down 45.16% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020 down 97.34% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020 down 68.17% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 22.75 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)