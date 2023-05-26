English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in March 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 158.33% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 72.16% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2923.9123.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2923.9123.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.185.9312.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.516.244.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.942.96-4.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.852.59
    Depreciation0.780.760.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.894.927.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.360.251.04
    Other Income0.070.20-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.440.99
    Interest0.280.290.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.570.160.72
    Exceptional Items0.080.070.12
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.230.84
    Tax-0.130.150.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.360.080.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.360.080.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.360.080.61
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.010.71
    Diluted EPS-0.420.010.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.010.71
    Diluted EPS-0.420.010.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dhanlaxmi Fabri #Dhanlaxmi Fabrics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm