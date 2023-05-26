Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in March 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 158.33% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 72.16% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.