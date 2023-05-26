Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.29 crore in March 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 158.33% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 72.16% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 36.42 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -78.48% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.29
|23.91
|23.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.29
|23.91
|23.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.18
|5.93
|12.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|6.24
|4.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.94
|2.96
|-4.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|2.85
|2.59
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.76
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.89
|4.92
|7.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.25
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.20
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.44
|0.99
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.16
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.23
|0.84
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.15
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.08
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.08
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.36
|0.08
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.01
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited