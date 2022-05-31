Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore in March 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 17.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 1929.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 145.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)