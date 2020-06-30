Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in March 2020 down 8.05% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 down 283.85% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 down 0.92% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2019.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 17.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.75
|21.82
|20.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.75
|21.82
|20.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.70
|9.58
|11.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.94
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.54
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.27
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.49
|1.03
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.25
|6.78
|6.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|1.75
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.58
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|2.33
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.36
|0.38
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|1.96
|-0.83
|Exceptional Items
|-1.84
|-1.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|0.49
|-0.83
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.14
|-1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|0.35
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|0.35
|0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.30
|0.35
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.41
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.41
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.41
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.41
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am