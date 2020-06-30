Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in March 2020 down 8.05% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 down 283.85% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 down 0.92% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 17.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.18% over the last 12 months.