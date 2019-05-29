Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.39 crore, down 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.39 crore in March 2019 down 4.09% from Rs. 21.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 832.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2019 down 52.81% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 27.55 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)