Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore, down 78.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore in June 2023 down 78.13% from Rs. 22.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 down 699.2% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 down 192.99% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 53.69 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.01% returns over the last 6 months and -13.05% over the last 12 months.