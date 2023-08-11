English
    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore, down 78.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore in June 2023 down 78.13% from Rs. 22.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 down 699.2% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 down 192.99% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 53.69 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.01% returns over the last 6 months and -13.05% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.8916.2922.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.8916.2922.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.094.185.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.770.513.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.893.942.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.242.352.52
    Depreciation0.520.780.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.634.895.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-0.361.85
    Other Income0.210.070.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.04-0.291.99
    Interest0.080.280.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.13-0.571.73
    Exceptional Items--0.08-0.97
    P/L Before Tax-3.13-0.490.76
    Tax-0.04-0.130.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.09-0.360.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.09-0.360.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.09-0.360.52
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.60-0.420.60
    Diluted EPS-3.60-0.420.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.60-0.420.60
    Diluted EPS-3.60-0.420.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhanlaxmi Fabri #Dhanlaxmi Fabrics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

