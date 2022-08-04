Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore, up 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore in June 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 13.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 up 238.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 54.05 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.20% returns over the last 6 months and 71.86% over the last 12 months.