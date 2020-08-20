Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 91.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2020 down 91.95% from Rs. 24.84 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020 down 180.06% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 101.22% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2019.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 14.50 on August 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|18.75
|24.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|18.75
|24.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|9.70
|9.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.66
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.06
|1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|2.47
|2.84
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.49
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|5.25
|3.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.25
|3.91
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.34
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|0.59
|4.70
|Interest
|0.28
|0.36
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|0.22
|4.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.84
|-2.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-1.62
|1.80
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.32
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-1.30
|1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-1.30
|1.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.11
|-1.30
|1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-1.51
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-1.51
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-1.51
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-1.51
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am