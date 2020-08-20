Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 91.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2020 down 91.95% from Rs. 24.84 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020 down 180.06% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 101.22% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 14.50 on August 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.62% returns over the last 12 months.