Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 39.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.55% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.