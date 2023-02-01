 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 39.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.55% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.91 22.16 17.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.91 22.16 17.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.93 8.79 9.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.24 5.19 5.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.96 -1.52 -4.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.85 2.92 2.26
Depreciation 0.76 0.80 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.92 6.20 4.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 -0.21 -0.25
Other Income 0.20 0.35 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.44 0.14 0.14
Interest 0.29 0.38 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 -0.23 -0.10
Exceptional Items 0.07 0.39 -0.48
P/L Before Tax 0.23 0.16 -0.59
Tax 0.15 0.03 -0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 0.13 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 0.13 -0.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.08 0.13 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 8.58 8.58 8.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.59
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.59
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
